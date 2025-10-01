Allu Arjun’s Brother Allu Sirish to Get Engaged on October 31

Hyderabad: Tollywood is set to witness another star wedding. Young hero Allu Sirish and brother of Allu Arjun, has officially announced his engagement. Sirish shared the happy news with fans by posting a picture taken at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, where he is seen holding the hand of his fiancée Nainika. Sirish will be engaged to Nainika On Oct 31st.

Along with the picture, Sirish penned an emotional note. He revealed that on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary actor Dr. Allu Ramalingaiah, he wanted to share the most special moment of his life. “I got engaged to Nainika. My grandmother, who passed away recently, always wished to see me married. Wherever she is, I believe she is blessing us today. Both our families have accepted our love with joy,” Sirish wrote.

Allu Sirush has acted in films like Buddy, ABCD and 1971 but couldn't really make a mark, while his brother Allu Arjun has become a pan India star.