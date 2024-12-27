Sandhya Stampede: Allu Arjun's Bail Plea Postponed to Dec. 30

Hyderabad: A local court at the Nampally criminal court complex here on Saturday posted a petition filed by the popular film actor Allu Arjun in connection with a case booked after the stampede in Sandhya theatre in Chikkadpally to December 30.

As the police sought more time to file a counter in response to the actor’s bail petition, the court posted the next hearing until next Monday, December 30. The actor had filed the petition on Friday. Allu Arjun appeared before the court virtually.

Earlier, he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody on December 13. The same day, the High Court granted him an interim bail for four weeks after which the actor was released from the Chanchalguda prison.

The court also posted the next hearing in Sandhya theatre stampede case to January 10.