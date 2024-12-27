Allu Arjun to appear before Nampally court virtually today

Film actor Allu Arjun will appear before the Nampally court virtually on Friday. He was arrested in connection with the Sandhya stampede case, and the Nampally court had granted him 14 days of judicial custody on December 13.However, Arjun secured interim bail for four weeks from Telangana High Court within hours of Hyderabad Police arresting and lodging him in prison in a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police issued an FIR on December 5 following the death of M. Revathi, 39, who went to Sandhya theatre to watch film Pushpa-2, following a stampede-like situation with the arrival of Allu Arjun to the theatre. Her nine-year-old son also sustained injuries in the incident.

The case was registered based on her husband Bhaskar’s complaint.