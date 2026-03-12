Allu Arjun Should Also Act In Hollywood Movies: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Asserting that only talent brings success in the film industry, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed hope that actor Allu Arjun would act in Hollywood movies as well and excel. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating 'Allu Cinemas' here, the CM also said the Telangana government intends to make the film industry a part of the state's success story.

"In future, Allu Arjun should excel not only in Pan India (movies), but also in Hollywood. Our sound (Telugu actors' greatness) should reach there also. Till now, we used to compare our Telugu movies with Bollywood only in terms of collections," the CM said.

He further said language barriers in the movie industry have gone a long time ago, and only talent makes the difference.

Reddy said the Telugu film industry should be in a position to compete with Hollywood, but not with neighbouring states or Bollywood anymore.

He assured that the state government will extend its full support to the movie industry in Telangana.

He showered praises on Allu Arjun and his family for putting in efforts to build 'Allu Cinemas', a movie theatre complex.