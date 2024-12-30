 Top
Allu Arjun Fans Allegedly Threaten OU-JAC Leaders Over Attack

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 Dec 2024 12:36 AM IST
Allu Arjun Fans Allegedly Threaten OU-JAC Leaders Over Attack
Hyderabad: OU-JAC leaders filed a complaint at the Osmania University police on Sunday, alleging that they are receiving threatening calls from persons purporting to be fans of the actor Allu Arjun.

The JAC leaders stated: "We are receiving hundreds of calls in the name of ‘Allu Army’ and ‘Allu Arjun fans’ demanding that we apologise to the actor for attacking his house.” Their phone numbers were being put up on social media, leading to more calls.

OU station house officer N. Rajender said the police were investigating the complaint.

“It is Allu Arjun's responsibility to stop the phone calls,” the JAC leaders demanded and threatened: “If the threatening calls do not stop, we will surround up Allu Arjun's house with thousands of people.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
