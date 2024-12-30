Allu Arjun bail plea: Chikkadppally police file counter affidavit

Hyderabad:The Chikkadppally police on Monday filed a counter affidavit in the Nampally court in response to the bail petition filed by actor Allu Arjun in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case. The court, after hearing the arguments from the police and the actor’s counsel, adjourned the case to January 3 for the next hearing.

The proceedings on Monday were limited to the counter filed by the police, with no personal appearance from Arjun.

During the arguments, the public prosecutor contended that bail should not be granted to the actor, as there is a risk he might not cooperate with the investigation if released. On the other hand, the actor’s counsel argued that there is no evidence linking the actor to the case and that the inclusion of Section 105 in the charges against him was baseless.

The incident occurred on December 4 during the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre, where a stampede led to the death of a woman.