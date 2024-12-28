Allu Arjun Appears in Court Virtually for Stampede Case

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun made a virtual appearance before the Nampally court on Friday in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case, which claimed the life of a woman and left her son grievously injured on December 4.

Owing to security concerns, the actor attended the proceedings via video conference and filed a regular bail petition, which the court adjourned to December 30.

Earlier, the public prosecutor sought more time to file a counter-petition regarding the bail plea. Meanwhile, further proceedings regarding his judicial remand have been adjourned to January 10, where the actor is expected to appear in person.

Initially, the Nampally court had remanded the actor to 14 days of judicial custody. However, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, leading to his release from jail.

The stampede occurred when a massive crowd gathered at Sandhya theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. A case was subsequently filed against Arjun, his security team and the theatre management based on a complaint by M. Bhaskar, husband of the victim Revati and father of their son Sri Tej.