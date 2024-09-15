 Top
Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi Removes Barricades at Tank Bund
Members of Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Sunday remove flexis and barricades put up on Tank Bund and protest against the State government for refusing to allow immersion of Ganesh idols. S. Surender Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsava Samithi issued an ultimatum to the state government on Sunday, demanding that the immersion of Ganesh idols be allowed on Tank Bund. The members urged the government to make the necessary arrangements to facilitate the immersion, highlighting that it has been a long-standing tradition.

In protest, members of the Samithi removed the flex banners and barricades set up by GHMC and Hyderabad police. They emphasized that the immersion on Tank Bund has been a tradition for years and requested the authorities not to hurt the sentiments of devotees by enforcing new restrictions. They pointed out that despite similar rules being introduced in 2022 and 2023, the immersion eventually took place as planned.
Earlier, the Hyderabad police and GHMC had placed flex banners with the message "No Idol Immersion on Tank Bund, as per Hon'ble High Court of Telangana State" at every hundred meters along Tank Bund and its connecting roads. Additionally, officials had installed 10-foot-high fencing along Tank Bund to prevent the immersion of idols.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
