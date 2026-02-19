Allocate Funds in Budget to Keep Your Promises: KTR Tells CM

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to allocate the required funds to fulfil the various promises made by the government to the people, including fully implementing the Six Guarantees of the Congress government.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said the Congress government has been in power for nearly half its term and has only another two and a half years left; at least now, it should allocate the required funds, so all assurances and promises to the people are kept.

“Your government must not only allocate funds for this year for these purposes but also for paying the dues owed to people for the last two years, as you failed to keep your promises,” Rama Rao said. He added that “the guarantee cards given by the government to the people have now become debt cards. The government owes `65,000 in past dues alone to every woman, `1 lakh each for the elderly as part of the increased old age pensions, one tola gold to all the girls who got married in the last two years under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, scooters to girl students and thousands of crores of rupees in fee reimbursement dues.”

“This is to remind you that the people of Telangana are fast losing their patience with you, and we demand that you set aside the funds for the promises in the budget, something which your government failed to do in the last two budgets,” Rama Rao said.