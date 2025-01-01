Allocate 15% budget for education: Telangana Teachers unions

Hyderabad:Teachers have urged the state government to allocate at least 15 per cent of its Budget, to be gradually increased to 20 per cent, to education and strengthen the primary school system to ensure quality learning.

At a three-day conference organised by the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) in Nalgonda, teachers stressed the urgent need for reforms, including the introduction of pre-primary classes in primary schools and the transformation of select schools into model institutions.

Resolutions passed during the meeting called for increased investment in education, a robust school monitoring system, and the fulfillment of election promises related to teacher welfare.

“Without adequate budget allocation, we cannot achieve meaningful development,” said a participant K. Satya Rajesh, speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Nalgonda.

Other resolutions included selecting 10 schools in each mandal for transformation into model schools by 2026. These schools would have instruction in Telugu and English media, with each class having one teacher and a headmaster overseeing operations.

MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, addressing the gathering, urged the government to respond swiftly to the resolutions. “Teachers have put forward the most pressing concerns. The government must prioritise these issues to ensure a brighter future for our students,” he said. The conference also saw the election of a new TSUTF state committee, with Chava Ravi as president and E. Venkat as general secretary, alongside other office-bearers.



