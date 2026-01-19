All-Women Panel To Run Medaram Jatara for First Time

Warangal: In a historic first, the Sammakka-Saralamma Medaram Jatara will be managed entirely by a women-led trust board and festival committee. The decision, spearheaded by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, marks the first time in the festival’s history that its complete management has been entrusted to women.

Minister Seethakka recently administered the oath of office to the 14-member committee. The body is headed by chairperson Irupa Swarupa and includes a vice-chairperson, 11 women directors and one ex officio member. The minister said the move honours the goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka, who symbolise courage and feminine strength.

The Medaram Jatara is among the largest congregations in the world. Entrusting its management entirely to women is being seen as the beginning of a new chapter for the state. While the decision has generated widespread discussion across Telangana, members of the newly appointed committee expressed gratitude, describing it as a rare opportunity to demonstrate the strength of ‘Stree Shakti’.

The Jatara commemorates the fight of a mother and daughter, Sammakka and Sarakka, against unjust taxation. Traditionally linked to the legacy of Kakatiya dynasty ruler Rani Rudrama Devi, the region has a long tradition of honouring women warriors. Supporters believe the all-women team, inspired by the goddesses, will ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The Warangal region is currently a stronghold of women leadership in Telangana. The committee adds to a growing list of women in key positions, including ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha; Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya; Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation mayor Gundu Sudharani; Warangal collector Satya Sharada Devi; Hanamkonda collector Sneha Shabarish; and GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai.