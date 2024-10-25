All Support for Real Sector Development: Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to the Hyderabad real estate and construction sector and proposed a steering committee and assured that all the previous approvals would be honoured. The committee has been proposed to improve communication and address industry needs and it will comprise members from prominent real estate associations like the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) and Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (Treda).

“This committee will comprise ten members and will meet with the minister at least once or twice a month to discuss and resolve emerging issues. Our goal is to maintain a consistent and productive dialogue, allowing you to move forward confidently, knowing the government fully supports your growth," he said addressing the realtors at the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) 14th edition property show at Hitex on Friday.

Addressing the concerns raised by the realty sector, the minister said all the previous approvals, permissions and no objection certificates (NOCs) would be honoured. "Let me be clear - any builders holding prior approvals and permissions should not worry, the government will ensure that past approvals are honoured, with no disruptions to your projects," he said. He urged that industry members not be bothered by some social media campaigns and assured that the administration remained committed to regulatory stability.

"Our government is standing with you," said Uttam Kumar Reddy, pledging active collaboration to realise a shared vision for Hyderabad. "To achieve our goal of making Hyderabad a truly global destination, we must work together. You are essential partners in driving Hyderabad's progress," he explained.

He highlighted the infrastructure development plans the state government had for Hyderabad to position it as a leading urban centre. "We have a concrete vision for Hyderabad. It was our Congress government that built the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and now we are developing the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and connecting radial roads. These projects will transform Hyderabad’s landscape and connectivity," he stated.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the government was working to enhance the city's drinking water capacity alongside urban connectivity improvements. "From the Future City to the skill university led by industrialist Anand Mahindra and a world-class sports university, we are laying the foundation to make Hyderabad the beacon of modern urban planning," he said.