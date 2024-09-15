All set to ensure smooth conduct of immersion under GWMC limits

Warangal: Officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GMWC) made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion on September 16 here in Warangal district.



By identifying a total of 22 immersion points under GWMC limits which include 14 in Hanamkonda and eight in Warangal city, the officials placed cranes, boats and barricades and provided a high-mass lighting system and drinking water facility at the immersion points.The officials of the electricity, fire and police departments were directed to make arrangements for providing uninterrupted power supply, fire engines and tight security by deploying police personnel to prevent any untoward incidents during immersion.With heavy rains likely to lash many parts of the district, officials were asked to be on high alert since many water bodies are full and professional swimmers have been placed at immersion points.Police commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha imposed traffic restrictions under GWMC limits to prevent jam in view of Shoba Yatra to be held in Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet.Meanwhile, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy, accompanied by mayor Gundu Sudharani inspected the immersion point at Bandham cheruvu near Padmakshi temple and ordered officials to provide all kinds of facilities and arrangements for the convenience of devotees.He said it has come to his notice that several lakes and tanks under GWMC limits were encroached. Officials have identified them and given them notices to remove them.The government is ready to introduce a HYDRAA like unit under the supervision of an IPS officer in Warangal district and will keep a tab on illegal constructions, he added.



