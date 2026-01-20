All Set for Statewide Tiger Estimation From Today

Hyderabad: The largest-ever simultaneous exercise to estimate the number of tigers in Telangana is all set to begin on Tuesday with around 6,100 forest department personnel, and volunteers, set to hit jungle trains searching for signs of the big cat, and prey animals.

The six-day All India Tiger Estimation, with three days of trail walks followed by three more days of line transect walks will cover all 3,053 forest beats.

Each trail walk will be of five km in one direction, while each transect walks will cover two km in one direction. The trail walks will be along animal trails with participants noting signs left behind by tigers, leopards, and other carnivores. The transect walks, will not follow established animal trails or tracks but will cut through the forest with the participating teams noting details of presence of herbivores including various species of deer, as well as wild boar.