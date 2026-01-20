 Top
All Set for Statewide Tiger Estimation From Today

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 12:33 AM IST

The six-day All India Tiger Estimation, with three days of trail walks followed by three more days of line transect walks will cover all 3,053 forest beats.

A tigress seen during a recent wildlife safari in Amrabad tiger reserve. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The largest-ever simultaneous exercise to estimate the number of tigers in Telangana is all set to begin on Tuesday with around 6,100 forest department personnel, and volunteers, set to hit jungle trains searching for signs of the big cat, and prey animals.

Each trail walk will be of five km in one direction, while each transect walks will cover two km in one direction. The trail walks will be along animal trails with participants noting signs left behind by tigers, leopards, and other carnivores. The transect walks, will not follow established animal trails or tracks but will cut through the forest with the participating teams noting details of presence of herbivores including various species of deer, as well as wild boar.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

