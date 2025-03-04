All set for Inter exams in Telangana

Hyderabad:As nearly 10 lakh students prepare to appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) across 1,532 centres starting Wednesday. Invigilators attended briefing sessions on Tuesday.

Special buses have been arranged for students, hall tickets bear QR codes to help students locate their centres easily and prohibitory orders are in place to avoid crowding around exam centres.



Explaining exam-day protocols to invigilators’ session organised at Government Junior College at Saroornagar, chief superintendent Ch Durga Prasad said: “Students must be seated by 8.30 am, and the question paper will be distributed at 9 am. A five-minute grace period is allowed, but no entry will be permitted after 9.05 am.”



On Monday, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) secretary S. Krishna Aditya said a five-minute grace period would be given to the students after 9 am. However, he reminded students that the first 15 minutes from 8.45 am would be used to fill out OMR sheets, and arriving late would cut into their writing time.



The examinations will be running until March 25, beginning with the second language paper for first-year students, followed by the same paper for second-year candidates. English and science subjects will follow next and the examination will conclude with modern languages and geography.



Students have been advised to scan the QR code on their hall tickets a day before the exam to locate their assigned centres without confusion. RTC authorities have been asked to arrange adequate transport, and the electricity department has been directed to prevent power disruptions during exam hours. Each venue will have medical support, including nursing staff, along with drinking water provisions.



Among the 1,532 centres, 400 are government junior colleges, 861 belong to private institutions, 242 fall under the government-aided category, and around 30 are set up in schools and other colleges. Candidates must download their hall tickets from the TSBIE website tgbie.cgg.gov.in and present them at the exam centre.



Helplines have also been introduced and students in need of support can reach out to the Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) helpline at 14416 or the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) helpline at 9240205555.