All set for Id prayers in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The government has made arrangements for Id-ul-Fitr prayers at Idgahs across the state through the Waqf Board. A large number of people will participate in the special Id prayers at the three major Idgahs at Mir Alam Tank, Madannapet and Seven Tombs.

According to the Waqf Board, the Id-ul-Fitr prayers will begin at 10 am at Idgah Mir Alam and Idgah Madannapet. The prayer time at Idgah Seven Tombs is 9.15 am, while the prayers at Haj House will begin at 7.20 am.

Around three lakh worshippers are expected to gather at Idgah Mir Alam and one lakh at the Idgah Madannapet. Similarly, a large number of worshippers are expected at Idgah Bilali (Masab Tank), Idgah Balamrai (Secunderabad) and Idgah Shamshabad.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Waqf Board official Munawar Ali said arrangements had been for the convenience of worshippers. “These include temporary shelters, sound systems, uninterrupted electricity and water facility for drinking and ablution. GHMC is taking care of sanitation works. For safety, fire safety teams will be present and security will be provided by the police and traffic department,” he added.

Mohammed Lateef Ahmed, imam and khateeb of Macca Masjid, said that, “as Idgahs get crowded, people also choose to pray at local mosques, where prayers will be held 20 minutes after sunrise.” At Macca Masjid, around 15,000 worshippers are expected to participate.