All Set for Ganesha’s Adieu Today

Hyderabad:With the grand procession for the immersion for Khairatabad’s iconic Bada Ganesh idol set to commence at 9 am on Tuesday, and conclude by 2 pm at NTR Marg, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to deploy additional forces at sensitive areas to prevent untoward incidents on nimajjanam.

Over 1.4 lakh Ganesh idols have been installed across the city this year. While many idols were already immersed, a large number of idols, especially those belonging to prominent pandals, will be immersed on Tuesday. The Balapur Ganesh idol will lead the main procession that will be 19 km long till the Hussainsagar.



For the immersion in Hussainsagar, special platforms have been set up at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, and Buddha Bhavan. Additionally, 10 control rooms have been established, and 73 artificial ponds have been prepared for immersions. GHMC, HMWS&SB, HMDA, and other governmental organisations have deployed personnel and machinery to ensure a smooth procession.



GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata confirmed the deployment of 15,000 staff members to manage the event in three shifts, with an additional 500 staff for post-immersion cleanup.



TGSRTC will operate 600 special buses from various city routes to facilitate the movement of devotees.



During a review meeting at the Police Command Control Centre at Banjara Hills, the Chief Minister directed the police officers to get hourly updates from the staff on immersion procession from Tank Bund and other major locations.



He asked the police officers to be vigilant at the sensitive areas and deploy more forces to prevent untoward incidents. Revanth Reddy also asked the police officers to maintain a record about the blind spots and hot spots



Replying to the Chief Minister’s query, Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand said more than 25,000 police forces have been deployed in Hyderabad for smooth conduct of Ganesha Idol immersion. The SHE teams also would be in action to identify the miscreants who indulge in stalking women.





