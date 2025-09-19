All Set For Devi Navaratri Celebrations From Sept. 22

NIZAMABAD: On par with Ganesh idol celebrations, organisers are also making arrangements for Durga Mata Navaratri celebrations from September 22. In towns and villages across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, pandals are being set up for the festivities. Many devotees, especially youth, are expected to take Durga Mata Deeksha on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya issued guidelines for the celebrations. He cautioned organisers not to forcibly collect money from the public for setting up Durga Mata pandals. He instructed that pandals be arranged in a way that does not cause traffic disruptions.

The CP further directed that there must be no harassment of women or girls visiting the pandals. Organisers were asked to exercise caution with DJs, sound mixers, and high-decibel equipment to avoid inconveniencing the public. He pointed out that noise may disturb students, elderly residents, or those with medical conditions such as heart ailments and high blood pressure.

He reiterated that, as per Supreme Court regulations, loudspeakers must be turned off by 10 pm. Violations will invite legal action. DJs are strictly prohibited, and permission is mandatory for microphones, which must be obtained from the concerned ACP. Organisers were also instructed to ensure streetlights remain functional, use proper wiring to prevent short circuits, and take adequate fire safety measures.

The CP advised organisers to report any situation causing public inconvenience to local police, Dial 100, or the Police Control Room at 8712659700. At least two or three committee members should remain present at each pandal in the morning and at night to coordinate with police checks and prevent antisocial activities.

Organisers must provide full details in advance to local police, including the idol’s specifications, immersion date and place, and the procession route. Continuous police surveillance will be arranged to ensure smooth conduct. On immersion day, only adults should handle placing idols into wells, ponds, canals, or the river Godavari, the CP said.