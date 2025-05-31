All Set For Bhu Bharati Sadassulu From June 3

Nizamabad: The district administration is making arrangements for Bhu Bharati revenue sadassulu from June 3 to 20. Village wise sadassulu will be conducted to resolve the land related issues. In view of the new ROR Act, the state government directed all the district collectors to conduct revenue sadassulu in all mandals.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu conducted a review meeting with the tahsildars, naib tahsildars, revenue inspectors and surveyors here on Saturday. Speaking at the meeting, the collector said that applications should be received from the people and farmers on land related issues. The information of applications will be updated online and resolved, he said.

There is a chance for people to appeal, if they are not satisfied at lower level, the collector said. If any revenue officer commits irregularities in Bhu Bharathi, they will be suspended, he warned. He suggested that revenue officials should make field visits and conduct impartial inquiry on land disputes. Additional collector S. Kiran Kumar and others were present.



