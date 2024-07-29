All police stations seeking bribes, says Akbarudding

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi has threatened to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court against the alleged high-handedness of the police in Old City. Speaking in the House on Monday, Owaisi expressed concerns about police behaviour and enforcement practices, particularly at night.

Owaisi criticissed police actions targeting citizens in the Old City, questioning the need for such measures against people outside their homes or moving for medical emergencies.“Innocent people are being thrashed by lathi-wielding policemen for standing outside their houses at 10 pm or 11 pm. If this continues, I will file a PIL in the court.”

He also accused the police of selective enforcement, citing a hotel near the police commissioner’s office in Banjara Hills that remains open past midnight. “Right in front of the police commissioner’s office at Banjara Hills, the hotel is open even after midnight. Is it because the police get bribes from guests at the hotel?” he asked.



Additionally, Owaisi criticised the misuse of the commissioner’s task force, alleging that it focuses on enforcing curfews rather than addressing organised crime. He warned of severe consequences if the situation does not improve and pledged to monitor police actions personally.



“People are murdered during the day while the police are asleep. If this continues, the city will get a bad name,” he remarked. Owaisi urged the state government to address the rising crime rate in Hyderabad, accusing the police of corruption and extortion. He claimed officers collect bribes from criminals and extort money from shopkeepers. “Every police station gets bribes. I am not afraid of anyone. I am saying this openly,” Owaisi declared.



He also recounted an incident where an ACP requested funds for a police station, which Owaisi refused, questioning the need for contributions given the alleged bribes. Why should I donate? Police will anyway get bribes. Was he asking me to contribute because bribes were not enough," Owaisi asked.