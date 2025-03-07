All-Party MPs Meet to Address Pending State Issues with Centre on Saturday

Hyderabad: All party MPs meeting will be organised at Praja Bhavan tomorrow, March 8 to resolve unresolved matters related to the state with the Central Government. The meeting will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (Finance and Planning Department).

Various pending issues concerning the state will be discussed, with the aim of encouraging MPs to advocate for the state in Parliament and with the Central Government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend as the chief guest.

Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, along with all MPs from the state, were personally invited to the meeting by Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday.



