All Parties in Telugu States Should Support Sudershan Reddy in V-P Polls: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday made a fervent appeal to all political parties in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to extend their support to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc’s vice-presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy.

Stressing that the identity of Telugu people in national politics was at stake, the Chief Minister said this was the right moment to safeguard regional pride and project a leader of stature to the highest constitutional office.

Justice Sudershan Reddy arrived in Hyderabad on Monday to meet leaders of the Congress and Left parties, seeking their support in the vice-presidential election.

Addressing the meeting, Revanth Reddy recalled that Telugu leaders such as Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, P.V. Narasimha Rao, N.T. Rama Rao, S. Jaipal Reddy and M. Venkaiah Naidu had played significant roles at the national level, and said it was now Justice Sudershan Reddy’s turn to carry forward that legacy. He noted that the entry of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate had posed a strong challenge to the NDA, while emphasising that this contest symbolised a battle between forces seeking to protect the Constitution and democracy versus those attempting to dilute them.

The Chief Minister urged all 60 MPs from the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to vote according to their conscience in the upcoming election, saying, “This election is not about parties, but about protecting India’s democracy and Telugu pride.”

He appealed directly to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao, YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and to rise above political differences and rally behind Justice Reddy.

Revanth Reddy said that Justice Reddy, who had spent 53 years serving the Constitution in various capacities, had demonstrated an unflinching commitment to Ambedkarite values and social justice.

“He has no party, no flag, no agenda other than protecting the Constitution. Supporting him is supporting India’s democracy,” he remarked. He also noted that with Telugu being the second most spoken language in the country, it was time for Telugu leaders to occupy an equally significant position in national politics.

The Chief Minister observed that the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar as Vice-President had raised eyebrows across the country, but had also created an opportunity for a Telugu leader to claim the prestigious post. He underlined that the Rajya Sabha, as the Upper House of Parliament, required a chairperson with integrity and faith in Ambedkar’s vision — qualities Justice Sudershan Reddy personified.

Countering attempts to label Sudershan Reddy as a Naxalite sympathiser, the Chief Minister argued that philosophical disagreements must be debated, not demonised. He insisted that dismissing a philosophy instead of countering it through dialogue was undemocratic. “This election is about whether India protects its Constitution and reservations or allows them to be undermined. Supporting Sudershan Reddy means protecting the nation itself,” he declared.

Revanth Reddy said that if Telugu MPs and parties united behind the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate, it would not only enhance the prestige of Telugu people but also send a powerful message that democracy and constitutional values stand above partisan politics.

CPI secretary K. Narayana, speaking at the event, said that the very fact that Sudershan Reddy had agreed to contest was historic.

He described the judiciary as being “infested with termites” but maintained that democracy remained strong on the ground. He appealed to all democratic forces to stand behind the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidate, saying that his presence in the vice-presidential office would strengthen constitutional institutions.