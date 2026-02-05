All Officials in AP Must Understand Cybersecurity: CS

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Thursday said strong policy alignment, administrative readiness, and cross-departmental coordination are crucial to effectively address evolving cyber risks that impact governance, public services, and critical infrastructure.

Speaking after inaugurating Shield 2026, a noted initiative by the Telangana Cyber Security Board (TGCSB) to prevent cyber crime, focus on investigation and victim system, the Chief Secretary said cybersecurity must be embedded across all levels of administration to ensure effective and timely responses.

He formally launched key digital initiatives developed by TGCSB, including 1930 Saarthi, an AI-powered multilingual cybercrime reporting and assistance system; Sentinel (Cyber Crime Investigation Tool – CCIT), a rule-based platform for faster and uniform cybercrime investigations; and C-Sight, an AI-enabled system for automated processing and management of digital evidence related to Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Material (CSEAM).

Director-General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy, speaking at the event, highlighted the operational challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combating cybercrime, including rapidly evolving threat vectors and increasing case volumes. The DGP said the need for advanced investigative technologies, specialised training, and collaborative frameworks to strengthen cybercrime investigation, response, and enforcement capabilities across the State.

TGCSB director Shikha Goel outlined TGCSB’s vision of building a resilient and future-ready cybersecurity ecosystem through co-innovation with industry, academia, and research institutions. She highlighted TGCSB’s focus on deployment-ready solutions, capacity building, and technology adoption aligned with real-world law enforcement needs.

A key attraction at Shield 2026 is the Technology Experience Zone (TEZ), which showcases advanced and experiential cybersecurity and public safety technologies. The TEZ features robotic dogs, humanoid robots, flight simulators, drone and counter-drone technologies, and AI-driven security solutions, providing delegates with hands-on exposure to emerging tools shaping the future of policing, training, and cyber defence.