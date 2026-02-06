All Major Parties Allot 50% Tickets To BC Candidates

Hyderabad: The Congress, BRS and the BJP have allotted over 50 per cent of their tickets to Backward Class (BC) community candidates for the municipal elections scheduled on February 11. This is against the 28.21 per cent of the total wards in 121 municipalities and 35.24 per cent in 10 municipal corporations allotted to the community quota set aside for the community for the polls, and the failed attempt of the government to ensure 42 per cent reservations.

Data from the three parties show that the ruling Congress allotted 1,601 tickets to BC candidates, accounting for 53.69 per cent. The BRS allotted 1,580 tickets, or 52.98 per cent, while the BJP allotted 1,493 tickets, amounting to 50.07 per cent.

Under the reservation policy notified by the government, reservations for the BC, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are capped at 50 per cent.With parties fielding BC candidates even in unreserved wards, candidates from general categories accounted for less than half of the tickets. The Congress allotted 20 per cent of its tickets to general category candidates, the BRS 21 per cent and the BJP 28 per cent, with the remaining seats going to SC and ST community canddiates.The ticket distribution comes against the backdrop of the Congress government’s attempt to provide 42 per cent reservation to the BC community in the local body elections. The Revanth Reddy government had issued a government order in December 2025 to this effect, but it was struck down by the High Court. A subsequent appeal before the Supreme Court did not yield relief.Following the court setbacks, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced that the Congress would allot 42 per cent of its tickets to BC candidates. In the event, all three major parties exceeded that benchmark.In some districts, the share of BC tickets was significantly higher. In the undivided Karimnagar district, the Congress allotted 67.66 per cent of its tickets to BC candidates, while the BRS also allotted 60 per cent.The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued the notification for polls to 2,996 wards across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Of these, 14 were declared elected unopposed after the withdrawal deadline on Tuesday, leaving elections to be held in 2,982 wards.