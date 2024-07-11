All Facilities in Place for SCR Running Staff

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) on Wednesday conducted a tour for media personals around the facilities and amenities at Secunderabad station for its running staff at the crew booking lobby, especially for loco and assistant loco pilots and train managers. The running room has been provided with various amenities like lifts, laundry facilities, shoe shining machine, clean washrooms, solar water heaters, reception with digital bed occupancy system, mechanized washed linen, branded quality cots and mattresses, dining hall, modular kitchen and store and regular fresh water supply. Crew members can take a rest in air-conditioned rooms.

The crew booking lobby is equipped with integrated kiosks (breath analyzer, bio-metric & webcam). Prior to starting their day’s duty, loco pilots are required to undergo a breath analyzing test.

