All Eligible Poor Will Receive Indiramma Houses: Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress government, despite facing financial difficulties, was committed to providing Indiramma houses to all eligible poor.

Laying the foundation stone for Indiramma houses at Punyapuram of Wyra mandal in the district, he said the Congress had no culture of escaping from fulfilling its poll promises. About 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses were sanctioned by the government in the first phase, and 3,500 units would be allocated to each Assembly constituency.

The state government has decided to allocate additional Indiramma houses to SC, ST reserved constituencies, he said, adding under the scheme, Rs 5 lakh would be extended to the beneficiaries in four phases depending on the stage of construction of houses.

Stating that the Congress government is synonymous with welfare of the poor, he reminded that 23 lakh Indiramma houses were constructed during the earlier Congress government from 2004 and 20014 in united Andhra Pradesh. He reiterated that funds would be released through green channel for Indiramma houses.

The state government is working with a target to hand over 20 lakhs Indiramma houses to beneficiaries over next four years. He cautioned that officials should create no problems to people while transporting sand for construction of Indiramma houses.

He appreciated district collector Muzammil Khan for issuing Rs 1 lakh loans to those beneficiaries of Indiramma houses who were not financially capable of starting construction and from SHGs.

He reminded that the Congress government had waived crop loans worth Rs 21,000 crore within a year of coming to power. Rythu Bharosa would be extended to all eligible farmers by the end of March, he added. He exuded confidence that Bhu Bharathi, another initiative of the government, would solve the problems faced by farmers due to land disputes.

District collector Muzammil Khan said that construction of 108 Indiramma houses was taken up at Punyapuram with Rs 5.5 crore. Marking for 3,000 Indiramma houses was completed in Khammam district, he added.