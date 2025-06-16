All Eligible Families Will Get Indiramma House In Three-And-A-Half Years

NALGONDA: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday assured that poor families who were not selected for Indiramma houses in the first phase need not be disappointed, as they will be covered under the scheme within the next three years.

Along with district collector Anudeep Durishetty, the minister laid the foundation stone for a CC road and participated in the bhoomi puja of a beneficiary's house in the SC Colony of Guvvalagudem in Nelakondapally mandal of Khammam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses have been sanctioned to selected families in the first phase. He added that some eligible families may have been left out initially, but there is no need to worry, as the government plans to sanction a total of 20 lakh Indiramma houses, including those in the first phase, over the next three-and-a-half-years. He assured that all eligible families will receive houses during the current tenure of the Congress government.

Stating that the government is committed to supporting the poor in all forms, the minister said all welfare schemes have been designed with this objective in mind. He listed key initiatives such as: Free electricity for domestic connections up to 200 units, LPG cylinder refills at ₹500, an increase in the Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance limit to ₹10 lakh, free travel for women in TSRTC buses.

He criticised the previous BRS government for failing to issue new ration cards to poor families during its 10-year rule. After coming to power, he said, the Congress government initiated the process of issuing new ration cards to all eligible families.

“The Indiramma government is synonymous with the welfare of the poor,” he asserted.