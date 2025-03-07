All dues of govt employees would be cleared in a phased manner: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured government employees that they no longer need to struggle for their pending dues.

Speaking at a meeting with the joint action committee of government employees at the Secretariat on Friday, he stated that after the Congress government took charge, it had cleared ₹10,000 crore worth pending dues for government employees.

He said that he and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy were aware of the financial hardships faced by employees who had saved their earnings for years but were unable to access them. He pointed out that the BRS government had left ₹5,000 crore in pending bills for government employees, and over the past 15 months, additional dues had accumulated. However, the current administration has managed to clear ₹10,000 crore of both old and new pending bills, Vikramarka pointed out.

Despite this achievement, ₹8,000 crore in pending dues still remain, he said. He assured that from April onwards, the government will ensure that there are no further pending dues. He said the government plans to clear the remaining ₹8,000 crore in a phased manner, disbursing around ₹500-600 crore per month.

He said that unlike during the BRS tenure when government employees and pensioners faced uncertainty over salary payment dates, the Congress government has ensured that salaries are paid on the first of every month, despite financial constraints.

He also acknowledged that nearly 13 lakh people—including government employees, pensioners, contract workers, and outsourcing staff—depend on government payments. He reassured that only retirement benefits, medical bills, and a few other claims remain pending, and they will be cleared at the earliest.

Addressing non-financial concerns of government employees, the Deputy CM stated that various cabinet ministers have been appointed to resolve such issues. He reiterated that the Congress government is committed to being 'employee-friendly' and prioritising the welfare of its workforce.

The meeting was attended by special chief secretary (finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with representatives from TNGOs and TGOs, various government teachers' unions, and municipal and medical employees’ unions.