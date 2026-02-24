All Arrangements In Place For Intermediate Examinations In Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: All arrangements have been completed in the district for the conduct of the Intermediate annual examinations for the academic year 2025–26, scheduled to begin on February 25.

Officials said 58 examination centres have been set up across the district and Section 144 has been imposed at all centres. Question papers have been securely stored in police stations located near the respective examination centres.

To prevent malpractice, the examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. Three flying squad teams and four sitting squad teams, along with officials from the District High-Power Committee and the District Examination Monitoring Committee, will continuously inspect and monitor the centres.

Ila Tripathi reviewed the arrangements with officials from the revenue, electricity, RTC, postal, medical and health, panchayat raj and municipal departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. Orders have also been issued to chief superintendents and departmental officials to complete all preparatory work.

A total of 36,963 students will appear for the examinations, including 19,299 first-year students and 17,664 second-year students. Among first-year students, 16,336 are from the general stream and 2,963 from the vocational stream. Of the second-year students, 14,893 are general and 2,771 vocational.

District Intermediate Education Officer Tirumalapudi Ravikumar said that if private college managements create difficulties in issuing hall tickets, students may download them online and appear for the examinations, clarifying that the principal’s signature is not mandatory.

He said RTC officials have been requested to operate buses in accordance with examination timings, while students have been advised to reach centres at least half an hour early. Electricity officials have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and police and revenue officials have been asked to close xerox centres near examination venues.

Officials said all measures have been taken to ensure students can write the examinations peacefully and without pressure.