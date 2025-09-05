All Arrangements For Immersion Made: Hyderabad CP

HYDERABAD: City police commissioner C.V. Anand announced that the Ganesh immersion festivities were expected to last for about 40 hours, with around 50,000 idols being immersed at Tank Bund. Strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents, he said.

A total of 29,000 police personnel will be on duty in shifts. In addition to the existing CCTV cameras, an extra 250 cameras and six drones will be used to monitor the immersion routes.

The commissioner stated that a ban on DJs had been imposed. “We urge citizens to not play loud music. This is a matter of public health, not religion, and that the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti has also agreed to cooperate with the police on this issue,” he said.

He urged organisers to start the procession early, so it can be wrapped up soon. He added that efforts are being made to complete the Khairatabad Ganesh immersion by 1.30 pm.