Alienating 400 acres to TGIIC: State asked to file contentions by April 7

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government and TGIIC to file contentions by April 7 as to why GO 54 dated 26 June 2024, alienating 400 acres to TGIIC, in survey 25 of Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal (land adjoining HCU) would not be stayed.

The division bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, issued notices to the Chief Secretary, principal secretaries to the government, environment, forest, science and technology, revenue, industry and commerce, TGIIC, chief conservator of forests and the district collector of Rangareddy, directing them to respond to the notices within 10 days.



The bench was adjudicating a PIL filed by Vata Foundation (ENPO), a registered trust environmental non-profit organisation, represented by its founding trustee Uday Krishna Peddireddi, seeking to set aside of GO. Ms. No. 54 dated 26-6-2024 issued by the principal secretary (revenue) in favour of TGIIC regarding 400 acres of land, located in Survey No. 25, Kancha Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, RR district, for development of IT infrastructure and preparation of an international master plan layout on the subject forest for auctioning.



S. Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the alienation was in contravention of the Forest Conservation Act 1980 as this land and the adjoining land that fell within the meaning of a deemed forest, formed part of an ecologically sensitive zone, rich in biodiversity. The petitioner sought a direction to declare the land as a national park in accordance with Section 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.



He also submitted that though the land was not recorded as a forest in the revenue records, as per the Supreme Court orders in Godavarman Thirumulpad (popularly known as Green Man) vs Union government (a.k.a. Forest Case in India), the land with trees and bird species shall be considered as deemed forest.



Niranjan Reddy brought to the notice of the court that the apex court had mandated that evaluation by an expert committee in alienating or developing such lands. Further, approval of the forest ministry is required to fell trees in more than 150 acres.



Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy objected to the arguments of the senior counsel and raised the point that the petitioners filed the PIL, nearly a year after GO 54 was issued.



The court directed the government and TGIIC to submit their contentions within 10 days.