Alex Kipman Meets Revanth Reddy; Discusses Collaboration Opportunities

Hyderabad: Visionary technologist and CEO of Analog AI, Alex Kipman called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Known for leading the creation of two of the world's most influential mixed reality platforms Microsoft Kinect and HoloLens, Kipman is globally recognised for redefining human–computer interaction

Revanth Reddy discussed potential collaboration opportunities integrating next generation 'Physical Intelligence' systems with Telangana's Future City, AI City and Musi Riverfront Development projects.

Analog AI expresses interest in solving problems like traffic congestion, urban flooding and climate change prediction for Hyderabad city using their cutting edge tech platforms, on the request of the Chief Minister, who extended an invite to Kipman for attending the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8 and 9