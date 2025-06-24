Aleti Questions Congress on Six Guarantees

Hyderabad: BJP legislature party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised the Congress government for repeatedly holding Cabinet meetings without addressing key public issues. He questioned the lack of discussion and planning regarding the implementation of the Congress’ Six Guarantees and several other promises.

At a press conference, he alleged that the government had failed to clarify or implement the 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local body elections and accused it of misleading the public by sending the reservation proposal to the President without prior consultation with the Centre.

Maheshwar Reddy also raised concerns about corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and asked why the Congress, despite its earlier promises, had not called for a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities during the previous BRS government. He alleged that the decision to shift the project from Tummidihatti to Kaleshwam and making it a lift irrigation project was root cause of corruption

The BJP legislators Rama Rao Patel, Palvai Harish Rao, Anji Reddy and party vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar accused both Congress and BRS of having a secret understanding to protect those involved in corruption.

The BJP leaders also criticized the government’s handling of student fee reimbursements, the education sector, and law and order, highlighting the lack of stability and governance. The party demanded that the state Cabinet address these issues and announce concrete action plans.