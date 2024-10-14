Alert RPF personnel save woman’s life at Lingampalli Railway Station

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of bravery and quick response, two RPF constables Vishwajeet Kumar and P Rajeshekar averted a potential tragedy at Lingampalli Railway Station on Sunday.



At 9.28 am, Train 17647 (HYB-Purna Express) arrived on Platform-I of Lingampalli Railway Station and was scheduled to depart at 9.30 am. During duty hours, Rajashekhar and Vishwajeet Kumar were present on the platform when they observed a woman passenger attempting to board the moving train.

Unfortunately, she lost balance and got trapped between the train and the platform. Reacting swiftly, both RPF personnel immediately intervened and rescued the passenger. Their prompt and courageous action saved the woman's life and in the process Vishwajeet Kumar sustained minor injuries.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, who is Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, applauded the swift action of Rajashekhar and Vishwajeet Kumar and stated, “RPF staff has been doing a yeoman's service in saving precious human lives and there are instances where they have themselves got injured but saved the passenger just in the nick of time from jeopardy. We appeal to the passengers to desist from boarding or de-boarding running trains.”

Under the Operation Jeevan Raksha initiative, the RPF Secunderabad Division successfully saved four lives in 2024, preventing potential accidents involving individuals at risk of being run over by trains and half a dozen lives in 2023.

In addition, passenger awareness programs are conducted to avoid boarding and deboarding of running trains and not to trespass tracks under “Operation Samraksha” and in the year 2023, as many as 4,555 passenger awareness programs were conducted duly taking 42,714 signatures of passengers during the campaign.

Further in 2024, 3,811 passenger awareness programs were conducted duly taking 30,497 signatures of passengers during the campaign.