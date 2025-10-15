Alert Residents Nab Financier for Snatching Gold Chain in Shankarpally

Hyderabad: Alert residents caught a financier for snatching a gold chain from a woman after sprinkling chilli powder on her and attacking her with a bat at Bhavaninagar in Shankarpally.

The residents handed over the 45-year-old financer Vasu to the police after bashing him up for snatching a gold chain weighing 35 grams from a woman Sunitha at her residence in Bhavaninagar. Shankarpally Detective Inspector Loka Samaram Reddy said the stolen gold chain was recovered from Vasu after arresting him in connection with the case.

Reddy said Vasu and Sunitha reside in the same locality. As Vasu hailing from Sangareddy suffered financial losses in monthly chits business, he came to Bhavaninagar and resided in a rented house along with his family.

As he was not only suffering from kidney ailments but also financial issues, he decided to steal a gold chain from Sunitha. On seeing that she was alone in the house, Vasu wearing a money cap entered Sunitha’s house and sprinkled chilli powder on her.

When he tried to snatch her gold chain, she resisted. He then smashed her head with a cricket bat and stole the chain. While Vasu was escaping from the house, she raised an alarm. On hearing her screams, the other residents caught hold of him and bashed him in the locality without noticing that he was Vasu as he was wearing a monkey cap.

The Detective Inspector said Sunitha suffered a head injury after Vasu attacked her with the bat. However, her condition is stable, he added.