Alert Loco Pilot Averts Major Incident as Train Wheel Breaks at Jammikunta

5 March 2026 3:37 PM IST

The SCR officials took up repair works to ensure that the passengers reached their destination at the earliest

An alert loco pilot prevented a major catastrophe after bringing the train to a halt when one of its wheels was broken on the tracks at Jammikunta in Karimnagar district early Thursday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: An alert loco pilot prevented a major catastrophe after bringing the train to a halt when one of its wheels was broken on the tracks at Jammikunta in Karimnagar district early Thursday.

However, no one was injured. the incident occurred when the Hisar express reached the Jammikunta railway station connecting the Warangal and Balharshah route. The passengers and officials of South Central Railway (SCR) heaved a sigh of relief as no one was injured.

Following the incident, the SCR officials took up repair works to ensure that the passengers reached their destination at the earliest. As a precautionary measure, they stopped Dakshin express at Uppal railway station on the same route.


