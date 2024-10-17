Alan Walker Tour cancelled

Hyderabad:Sunday’s Alan Walker Tour has been cancelled by the organisers due to lack of permission from the Cyberabad police.

The police decision came after a review of the events held in 2022 and 2023 by Alan Walker, which were reportedly marred by incidents of substance abuse and misbehaviour.



Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said, "The two previous incidents were taken into consideration. The traffic wing too raised significant concerns leading to a not-so favourable report. This is a broad decision based on these observations."



RGIA police station inspector Balaraju clarified that although the event was branded as Alan Walker's India Tour, it is actually a Sunburn festival. Sunburn is a popular electronic dance music festival, featuring performances from various international and local artists.

