Akshara Chit Fund Director Held at Bengaluru Airport Trying to Flee to US

WARANGAL: Subedari police arrested Perala Srividhya, director of Akshara Chit Funds, at Bengaluru International Airport late on Saturday night in connection with a financial fraud case registered in 2022.

Police said she was intercepted while attempting to travel to the United States. She was produced before a local magistrate and remanded to judicial custody before being shifted to Narsampet sub-jail on Sunday.

Srividhya had been absconding since multiple investors lodged complaints at the Subedari police station alleging that the firm had collected lakhs of rupees promising high returns and later shut its offices without settling matured chit amounts or refunding principal investments.

Based on information that she was travelling from Bengaluru, a special team of Warangal police coordinated with airport authorities and took her into custody. Police said she had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations across states. Officials have begun examining the firm’s financial transactions, including bank accounts and property documents, to trace the funds. They stated that further investigation is under way to identify other persons associated with the firm.

Police have asked investors who may have been affected to lodge complaints at the Subedari police station. Legal proceedings are in progress.