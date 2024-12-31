The Akkineni family has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for paying tribute to the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) during the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister praised ANR's immense contributions to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu cinema, and commended his films for beautifully portraying Indian traditions and values.

This acknowledgment is of deep significance to the Akkineni family and to the many admirers of ANR's legacy. Coming during his centenary year, the tribute adds an emotional layer to the recognition of his extraordinary impact on Indian cinema.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, reflecting on this special moment, stated, "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for honoring my father, ANR, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work."

ANR was a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping the Telugu film industry. His decision to move the industry from Chennai to Hyderabad in the 1970s was a game-changer, establishing Hyderabad as a thriving hub for Telugu cinema. The creation of Annapurna Studios in 1975, named after his wife Annapurna Garu, further exemplified his dedication to nurturing talent and fostering world-class filmmaking facilities.

His films transcended regional boundaries, making ANR a cultural ambassador for Indian cinema. From iconic works like Devadasu to mythological classics such as Maya Bazaar, his legacy endures through the timeless values and emotions his films conveyed.

Prime Minister Modi’s tribute strengthens ANR's legacy as a national figure whose cinematic influence shaped not just Telugu cinema, but also Indian culture at large.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the Akkineni family has been hosting various events, including the unveiling of a statue of ANR at Annapurna Studios and the release of a special postal stamp in his honor by the Government of India.

Nagarjuna added, “This recognition is not just an honor for our family but a celebration of ANR's enduring influence on Indian cinema. His work remains a guiding light for all of us, and this acknowledgment by our Prime Minister is truly humbling.”

The Akkineni family is grateful for Prime Minister Modi’s gesture, which honors ANR's legacy and underscores the timeless values of family, tradition, and cultural pride that he championed. As his centenary year continues, ANR's influence remains a beacon for generations of filmmakers and cinephiles alike.