Akbar thanks govt for Rs 24 crore for imams

Hyderabad:MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Friday extended his gratitude to the Congress government for sanctioning Rs 24 crore for imams following a request made by MIM MLAs.

Speaking on the Budget, Owaisi asked that the government to be more considerate and provide funds for the minorities. He said that as against the previous administrations, the Congress government had given higher priority to the minorities and the Old City in terms of development works.

Congress Peddapalli MLA Vijaya Ramana Rao blamed the BRS for ruining the state finances and noted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had started streamlining the financial system. The Kaleshwaran scheme, constructed at huge cost by the BRS government, was in a dilapidated condition, he said.