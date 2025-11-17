Akbar Hints at Possible Retirement from Active Politics

Hyderabad: Hinting at his possible retirement from active politics, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi gave clear indications that his son Nooruddin Owaisi — a trustee of the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust — may take over his responsibilities. He may also be fielded from Akbaruddin’s Chandrayangutta constituency. Nooruddin Owaisi was the backup nominee for the MLA seat in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Inaugurating the new block of the Dr Nooruddin Owaisi Educational Campus at Babanagar on Saturday, named after his son, the Chandrayangutta MLA said he had “lived life to the fullest” and no longer had any unfulfilled desires.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said that once he found an able individual with empathy for the community, he wished to rest and lead a peaceful life. “I have lived to the fullest, and what else do I need? I worked and I helped educate children. I have won six times and received wealth, name and fame. I don’t have any more wishes,” he said.

Emphasising that he was searching for someone who genuinely cared for the community, he added that the organisations he oversees should be handed over to a capable person.

“Once I find the right individual, I will hand over the responsibility and the position. Everything has been achieved, and I do not wish for power, for the MLA post, or for wealth. The person with empathy will take over these responsibilities. Despite all the pain, God knows how I try to remain happy. When the pain becomes unbearable, I visit these schools and forget all the pain after seeing these curious faces,” he said, placing his hand on his stomach — a reference to his deteriorating health and the bullet still lodged in his body from the 2011 attack.

On April 30, 2011, Akbaruddin Owaisi was attacked by a group of assailants armed with knives and firearms at Barkas, reportedly over a property dispute. He sustained multiple injuries, including deep cut wounds and several bullet injuries to his abdomen and left hand.

While doctors removed most of the bullets, one could not be extracted and remains lodged near vital organs, making its removal too risky. Akbaruddin has continued to experience significant health issues and chronic pain related to the injury, occasionally requiring hospitalisation.