Ajanta Shoes Introduces AI-powered Smart Shoe

Hyderabad: Ajanta Shoes, the footwear brand with a 70-year legacy, showcased its AI-powered smart shoe, Impakto Navigator, at a youth culture event held at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The launch is a part of Ajanta Shoes’ strategic expansion into south India.

The footwear maker said that it is investing actively in the region to engage with its growing consumer base by strengthening wholesale distribution, expanding retail presence, and launching immersive experiential stores.

The newly introduced Impakto Navigator features SOS alerts, fall detection, and gamified wellness and workout tracking. It blends traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology, according to the footwear maker.

The company said that the event concluded on a high note, signalling a successful step in Ajanta Shoes’ southern expansion and its ongoing efforts to engage with young, tech-savvy audiences through sport, fashion, and technology.