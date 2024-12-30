Aishwarya Gorantala Brings Home National Glory for AP and Telangana

Aishwarya Gorantala, a proud student of Johnson Grammar School, ICSE and ISC, Nacharam, Hyderabad, made history at the ASISC National Literary Events by becoming the only participant from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to win a national award this year. Competing in the debate competition, she secured second place, showcasing extraordinary skill and poise on the national stage.

Representing her region, Aishwarya stood out among the nation’s finest debaters at the prestigious event held at Ryan International School, Mumbai. Her sharp arguments, articulate rebuttals, and confident delivery earned her a well-deserved spot on the winners’ podium.

Returning home with a shining trophy, Aishwarya’s achievement is not just a personal victory but a proud moment for the entire region. “Debating isn’t just about winning; it’s about learning, growing, and making your voice heard,” she shared.

Her success stands as an inspiration for young debaters and a testament to the power of dedication and passion. With this milestone, Aishwarya continues to set high standards, bringing pride to her school, her city, and her state.