AIS and armed forces officials study grievance redressal Prajavani programme

Hyderabad: Officials from the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Forest Service and Armed forces visited Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Prajabhavan and interacted with the officials of the State government here on Tuesday.



The State Planning Board Vice Chairman G Chinna Reddy and special officer of Prajavani Divya briefed the visiting officials about the objectives of the Prajavani Programme.

During the interaction, Chinna Reddy informed the officials that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched Prajavani which is a grievance redressal programme. He informed that the government is according top priority to the programme.

He highlighted that a number of long pending issues were resolved through the programme which include 10 months pending salaries of daily wage workers in Tribal Welfare Department. Pending salaries of MEPMA Resource persons, RWSS Department Staff and Commercial Tax Department outsourcing Staff etc were cleared.

Giving a brief over view of the Prajavani programme, Divya said that the Prajavani programme is held twice in a week on every Tuesday and Friday. Around 100-120 staff members function at Praja dharbar to receive petitions from the public which are scanned and uploaded on the portal immediately.

Citizens receive an SMS with a unique registration number for every petition. The petition is sent to the department and district collector concerned for its redressal. The officials are attending a mid career interaction programme from armed forces and civil services officers which is being organized by the centre for law and public administration at the Dr MCRHRD institute.

The program is intended to foster collaboration and exchange of ideas between the armed forces and civil services Officers, with a focus on enhancing governance and public service delivery for citizens. The theme of the event is “Citizen-centric Governance”

As part of the program the officers were on a study visit to Praja Bhavan, which aims to provide participants with insights of the Prajavani program of Telangana government which vindicates the citizen centric governance.

This interaction provided a platform for these officers to share experiences, discuss challenges, and develop innovative approaches to improve governance and administrative efficiency, ultimately benefiting the citizens.