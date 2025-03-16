 Top
AirAsia Flight Lands Safely at RGIA After Minor Glitch

DC Correspondent
16 March 2025 9:18 PM IST

Officials confirmed that Flight AK069 faced a small issue but noted that it was not an emergency landing. The pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) as a precaution and sought assistance for a safe landing.

An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad's RGIA Airport encountered a minor glitch, prompting the pilot to seek landing support. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: An AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Hyderabad's RGIA Airport encountered a minor glitch, prompting the pilot to seek landing support.

Officials confirmed that Flight AK069 faced a small issue but noted that it was not an emergency landing. The pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) as a precaution and sought assistance for a safe landing.

Following standard procedures, the airport authorities placed the flight on local standby, a term used for situations where support is provided but no emergency is declared. The aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport without any issues and all passengers were safe.

