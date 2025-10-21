Air Pollution On Diwali Stays Lower Than Last Year’s Festival: TPCB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pollution Control Board (TPCB) reported a sharp rise in air pollution across Hyderabad during the Diwali celebrations, though overall pollution levels were lower than those recorded in 2024. Noise levels increased during the festival but showed a marginal decline compared to last year.

According to the TPCB’s special Diwali monitoring report, conducted from October 13 to 27, concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM)2.5 — the most harmful kind — rose by 86 per cent and PM10 by 68 per cent compared to normal days. Both were below the 2024 Diwali readings, when PM2.5 had surged by 91 per cent and PM10 by 65.76 per cent.

The data show that the average PM2.5 level rose from 37 µg/m³ on a normal day to 69 µg/m³ on Diwali, while PM10 increased from 91 µg/m³ to 153 µg/m³. Concentrations of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) also rose — from 8 µg/m³ to 17 µg/m³ and 26 µg/m³ to 30 µg/m³, respectively — but remained within permissible limits.

Noise levels were monitored at eight locations across industrial, commercial, residential, and sensitive zones. Compared to normal days, Diwali-day readings showed increases of 3.1 deciBel (dB) (daytime) and 6.2 dB (night) in industrial areas. Commercial and residential zones recorded increases of 2.5 dB and 1.6 dB during the day, and 3.9 dB and 3.7 dB at night, respectively.

When compared with Diwali 2024, noise levels dropped by up to 7 dB, with the sharpest decline observed in commercial zones. The TPCB attributed this improvement to better public cooperation, controlled cracker usage, and awareness campaigns.

The Board will continue ambient air and noise monitoring until October 27, after which a detailed analysis will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).