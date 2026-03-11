Air Marshal Bhasin Takes Over AFA Command

HYDERABAD: Air Marshal Rahul Bhasin has assumed charge as Commandant of the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal, while Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad to address senior officers.

Air Marshal Bhasin took over on March 9 from Air Marshal Praveen Keshav Vohra. Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1990, he has logged more than 3,500 hours of flying on various fighter aircraft. He is a qualified flying instructor and an instrument rating examiner.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, CDM and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, he has held several operational and staff assignments, including commanding a frontline fighter squadron and serving as Director General (Weapon Systems). He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2011.

Separately, General Dwivedi addressed officers attending the 21st Higher Defence Management Course at CDM on March 10. He spoke about the Army’s efforts to adapt to evolving security challenges, stressing technology, innovation and multi‑domain operations.

He underscored the need to integrate data‑driven warfare, unmanned systems and strategic thinking while strengthening leadership at all levels. The Army Chief also interacted with faculty and international participants, appreciating the institution’s role in training strategic leaders and advancing joint defence planning.