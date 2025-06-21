Air India Flight From Hyderabad To Mumbai Cancelled Due To Technical Snag
"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.
Hyderabad: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.
After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
