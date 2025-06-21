 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Air India Flight From Hyderabad To Mumbai Cancelled Due To Technical Snag

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Jun 2025 6:47 AM IST

"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

Air India Flight From Hyderabad To Mumbai Cancelled Due To Technical Snag
x
After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad with 92 passengers on board was grounded and subsequently cancelled on Friday due to a technical glitch, airport sources said.

After boarding, a technical snag was noticed following which the passengers were deplaned and accommodated in another Air India flight, they said.

"AI 2534 to Mumbai was cancelled due to technical reasons," the sources said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Air India flight technical snag 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X