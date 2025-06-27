Air Force Academy Conducts Training Camp For NCC Cadets

Hyderabad: Air Force Academy (AFA) conducted a training camp for the cadets of National Cadets Corps (NCC) Air Wing from June 15 to 27.

Around 50 cadets of Senior Division and Senior Wing, including 17 girl cadets from various NCC Directorates Pan-India participated in the camp. The event was coordinated by 2(T) Air Squadron (Tech) NCC, Secunderabad Group.

During the camp, the cadets participated in a variety of training activities and gained insight into the Indian Air Force’s ground level operations through visits to different sections of the Academy.

Exposure to the Pilatus PC-7 flying simulator was one of the main attractions. Classes on Service Selection Board (SSB), First Aid, Aero-Dynamics & Navigation were also conducted. The cadets were highly motivated and enthusiastic while undergoing the camp.

The NCC significantly shapes the lives of the youth by instilling strong values and discipline from an early stage. The exposure to both Flying and Ground Training at Air Force Academy would definitely inspire the cadets to pursue a career in the Armed Forces and to serve the nation, according to a press release.