Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath Page Takes Charge at Air Force Station Begumpet

Hyderabad: Air Commodore Hrushikesh Jagannath Page took over as Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station Begumpet from Group Captain Manish Kumar, a press statement informed. He exhorted all personnel to keep the mission statement of the IAF foremost in their minds and work towards it in consonance with the motto to "Touch the Sky with Glory".

Air Commodore Page, commissioned in the flying branch in 1995, is a qualified flying instructor. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and College of Defence Management. He was the Chief Operations Officer of a front-line base and commanded a remotely piloted aircraft squadron.

Air commodore was head of the training team of the Weapon Systems School and has been awarded the Vayu Sena medal.